BJP activists in Uttar Pradesh seek boycott of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan'

Prayagraj, December 15
After Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra, it is now the BJP activists in Uttar Pradesh who are demanding a boycott of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan' for insulting 'Sanatan sanskriti'.
BJP leader Rajesh Kesarwani said, "Vulgarity with saffron colour was being committed in a song in the movie and it is an insult to the Hindu community and Sanatan culture. Hence, we have expressed our concern."
The BJP leaders have also demanded that the state government ban the movie in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect and initiate stringent action against the makers.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday termed the costumes and scenes in the film "obscene and condemnable".
"Actor Deepika Padukone's costume is highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be changed, or we will have to take a decision on its screening in Madhya Pradesh," Mishra said while accusing the actor of supporting the 'Tukde Tukde' gang.
Notably, leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Govind Singh has also expressed his anger on costumes in the song. "The scenes of the song and costumes are highly objectionable. Such things are not acceptable in Indian culture," Singh said. IANS
