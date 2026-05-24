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Home / Entertainment / 'Black Warrant', Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' win big at SAA 2026

'Black Warrant', Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' win big at SAA 2026

The event, which honours groundbreaking films, series, and TV shows of 2025 that pushed the envelope of storytelling, was held on May 23 in Mumbai

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New Delhi, Updated At : 05:25 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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Posters of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood and Black Warrant. Image credits/Instagram @netflix_in
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Aryan Khan’s directorial “The Ba***ds Of Bollywood” and Vikramaditya Motwane’s “Black Warrant” dominated the winners list of the 7th edition of the Screenwriters Association Awards.

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The event, which honours groundbreaking films, series, and TV shows of 2025 that pushed the envelope of storytelling, was held on Saturday in Mumbai.

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Khan’s directorial debut, which released on Netflix in 2025, was honoured with an award in the Web Comedy/Musical/Romance-Best Screenplay category, which went to Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan.

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It also got the Web Comedy/Musical/Romance-Best Dialogue award, which went to Khan.

“Black Warrant”, featuring Zahan Kapoor, also got two wins in the Web Drama - Best Screenplay category, which went to Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay, and TV/Web - Best Lyrics category, awarded to Anvita Dutt for “Naseeba” in the series.

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Filmmaker Aranya Sahay won the Best Debut with his film “Humans in the Loop”. Smita Singh won Web Drama - Best Story for “Khauf” with Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal getting awarded in Web Drama - Best Screenplay category for “Paatal Lok - Season 2”.

Other winners, including the names of Rajesh Joshi and Shabia Walia, in the Television - Best Story category for “Pushpa Impossible”. Harneet Singh for “Itti Si Khushi” in the Television - Best Screenplay category. Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for “Dupahiya” in Web Comedy/Musical/Romance-Best Story category.

Gulzar for “Hum Fanaa” from “Gustaakh Ishq” in Film - Best Lyrics category. Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, and Swapnil Salkar, for “Agadbumb” in “Stolen” in the Feature Film - Best Story category.

Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, and Swapnil Salkar “Agadbumb” for Stolen in Feature Film - Best Screenplay category and Reshu Nath for “Haq” in Feature Film - Best Dialogue category.

The ceremony was attended by Sooraj Barjatya, Sriram Raghavan, Shoojit Sircar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sujoy Ghosh, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ramesh Sippy, Rumy Jafry, Kiran Rao, R. Balki, Bejoy Nambiar, Kanu Behl, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Robin Bhatt, Onir, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aparna Purohit, Himanshu Sharma, Alankrita Shrivastava, Shridhar Raghavan, Abhishek Chaubey, Honey Trehan, JD Majethia and Sudhir Sharma, among others.

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