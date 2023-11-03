Black Widow angry...

Actress Scarlett Johansson is reportedly suing an app developer for using her name and AI-generated version of her voice in an online ad. The 22-second ad shows Johansson behind the scenes while filming Black Widow, where she says “What’s up guys? It’s Scarlett and I want you to come with me.”
Later, an AI-generated voice meant to sound like the actress takes over, saying, “It’s not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn’t miss it.”
Convert Software — the developer behind the app — included text at the bottom of the ad that read: “Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person.”
Representatives for Johansson were quoted as saying in the report that the actress was never a spokesperson for the app.
