Indian adaptation of Irish thriller 'Blood' is in the making

Indian adaptation of the award-winning Irish thriller Blood is in the making
Disney+ Hotstar is set to create Hotstar Specials’ Blood. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner and directed by Mihir Desai, the show is the Indian adaptation of the award-winning Irish show of the same name, created by Sophie Petzal. The show is an intimate drama and psychological thriller about familial bonds, memories, and the impact of the past on the present.
