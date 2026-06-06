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Home / Entertainment / Bobby Deol talks about how Animal and Ashram changed his career trajectory

Bobby Deol talks about how Animal and Ashram changed his career trajectory

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Subhash K Jha
Updated At : 05:14 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol poses for a picture at the red carpet during the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Sunday, April 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_06_2026_000012A)
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Following the career-changing success of Animal, Bobby Deol reveals he didn’t raise his fee for Bandar: “When a project truly excites me as an actor, money isn't the first thing I think about. Working with Anurag Kashyap felt like being part of an acting workshop. I learnt something new every day.”

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Marking Bobby’s first-ever collaboration with Anurag Kashyap, known for his raw and gritty storytelling, the film has already generated significant buzz.

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Even after winning widespread career-rejuvenating acclaim for his performance in Animal, Bobby continues to surprise audiences with his choice of roles.

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Says Bobby, “What drew me in was the opportunity to play such a real, grounded character. We are often conditioned to portray larger-than-life roles, but being completely normal on screen is actually far more challenging. Anurag wasn't looking for theatrics or embellishment—he wanted honesty and authenticity.”

Bobby’s slumping career underwent a transformative tilt with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

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Says Bobby, “Animal and Ashram (Prakash Jha’s web series) completely changed my career. Today I am working in projects that give me an opportunity to play characters that are far removed from what I am in real life.”

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