Bobby Deol talks about how Animal and Ashram changed his career trajectory

Following the career-changing success of Animal, Bobby Deol reveals he didn’t raise his fee for Bandar: “When a project truly excites me as an actor, money isn't the first thing I think about. Working with Anurag Kashyap felt like being part of an acting workshop. I learnt something new every day.”

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Marking Bobby’s first-ever collaboration with Anurag Kashyap, known for his raw and gritty storytelling, the film has already generated significant buzz.

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Even after winning widespread career-rejuvenating acclaim for his performance in Animal, Bobby continues to surprise audiences with his choice of roles.

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Says Bobby, “What drew me in was the opportunity to play such a real, grounded character. We are often conditioned to portray larger-than-life roles, but being completely normal on screen is actually far more challenging. Anurag wasn't looking for theatrics or embellishment—he wanted honesty and authenticity.”

Bobby’s slumping career underwent a transformative tilt with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

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Says Bobby, “Animal and Ashram (Prakash Jha’s web series) completely changed my career. Today I am working in projects that give me an opportunity to play characters that are far removed from what I am in real life.”