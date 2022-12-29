'Bol Radha Bol' producer Nitin Manmohan dies at 62

PTI

Mumbai, December 29

Film producer Nitin Manmohan, known for movies such as ‘Bol Radha Bol’ and ‘Laadla’, died on Thursday at a hospital here, his daughter Prachi said.

He was 62.

The filmmaker was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai after he had a cardiac arrest on December 3.

Nitin Manmohan was battling several health complications and passed away at around 10am on Thursday following status epilepticus (abnormal brain signals), his daughter said.

"He had a cardiac arrest on December 3 and since had been on a ventilator. When he was brought to the hospital, the doctors revived him.

"No oxygen and blood supply in the brain and other parts of the body led to some damage and caused status epilepticus. Slowly, his condition started deteriorating. He left us today at around 10am," Prachi told PTI.

Nitin Manmohan is the son of late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as ‘Brahmachari’, ‘Gumnaam’ and ‘Naya Zamana’.

The producer is survived by wife and daughter.

#Mumbai