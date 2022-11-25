ANI

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday sent a warm birthday wish to his father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal. Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a monochrome picture of his father and captioned it as, “My pillar of strength...Happy Birthday Dad!! Khichke jhappi twahnu.”

Sham Kaushal is a veteran action director who has worked in blockbuster hit films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Rajneeti, Om Shanti Om and Baadshah.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, he will be next seen in producer Karan Johar’s upcoming quirky thriller film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16.