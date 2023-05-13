Here's you all need to know about the 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival

ANI

It’s time for light, camera and Cannes! Only a few days left for the tiny French town of Cannes to transform into the world’s film capital. The Cannes Film Festival is returning this year for the 76th edition. Spain has been chosen as the Country of Honor for the upcoming film festival.

Recently, the organisers unveiled the lineup for the new edition, spotlighting a collection of new works from such mega-watt auteurs as Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Catherine Breillat, Wim Wenders, Kore-eda Hirokazu and Todd Haynes.

These filmmakers will premiere films both in and out of competition, meaning only a select few will have a chance at capturing the Palme d’Or, the festival’s highest honour. All of the directors are a familiar presence on the Croisette, having screened movies there before.

Also, after being criticized for failing to highlight more women in its line-up, Cannes will break its own record with six films from female directors. They include Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, Jessica Hausner’s Club Zero, Breillat’s Last Summer, Justine Triet’s Anatomie d’une chute, Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s Banel et Adama, and Kaouther Ben Hania’s documentary’s Four Daughters. Out of these, only Sy and Ben Hania are competition newcomers.

This year actor Anushka Sharma will represent India at Cannes 2023. According to a source, Anushka she will be present at Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema. She will be joined by popular actress Kate Winslet.