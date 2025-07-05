Bollywood actresses take the centre-stage in high-octane films

The action genre in Indian cinema has long been dominated by male heroes, but the tide is turning fast and with force. If Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ sleek yet convincing stunts in Heads of State are anything to go by, the powerful wave of actresses is gearing up to break bones, bust myths and bring a refreshing adrenaline rush to screens big and small. From web series to theatrical releases, the lineup of women fronting action-packed stories is not only diverse but game-changing.

New faces of female espionage

Helmed by YRF’s female-led spy project, Alpha promises to be a full-throttle action film starring Alia Bhatt alongside Sharvari Wagh. While Alia’s global reputation continues to soar, Alpha marks her first major foray into hardcore action. Meanwhile, Sharvari Wagh too is part of Team Alpha. She too will be seen in an action-oriented role.

Athleticism meets espionage

A triathlete in real life, Saiyami Kher brings authentic athleticism and grit to her role in the latest season of Special Ops. With real-life physical preparation including MMA and combat training, Saiyami adds credibility to the espionage thriller’s female force. Her transformation signals a serious commitment to redefining female-led action.

Spy universe power player

Joining the prestigious YRF Spy Universe, Kiara Advani is expected to be more than just a love interest in War 2. Opposite heavyweights like Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, her character reportedly holds her own in the action sequences. With slick choreography and large-scale stunts, Kiara is set to add a new dimension to her filmography.

Sci-Fi’s new trailblazer

In the futuristic action film AA22xA6, Deepika Padukone steps into a new cinematic realm, reportedly featuring sci-fi elements and high-octane stunts. Having already proven her action credentials in Pathaan and Fighter, Deepika now embraces edgier territory, further cementing her status as a bona fide action star.

Myth meets mayhem

Taapsee Pannu is set to push her limits with Gandhari. Inspired by mythology and layered with modern-day fury, her character draws on the enigmatic power of the Mahabharata figure, transforming it into a tale of vengeance and resilience. If anyone can carry off an action thriller grounded in emotion, it is Taapsee.

Diving into dark thrills

In Mandala Murders, Vaani Kapoor dives into the murky world of serial crime and intelligence investigations. The action here is grounded, slick and intense, shifting away from glamour to explore darker thrills. This role could mark a significant shift in Vaani’s career, showcasing her in a gritty, physically demanding avatar.

From social drama to crime combat

Known for her intense performances in social dramas, Bhumi Pednekar is poised to enter the gritty world of crime and conflict in the Amazon series Daldal. The story follows her character navigating dark and murky territory — both literally and metaphorically. Expect high-stakes action with psychological depth.