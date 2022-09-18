Bollywood celebs wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday

ANI

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to wish the leader and even asked him to take a day off and enjoy the day. “Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals,” he wrote on the micro-blogging website. He added: “Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture with PM Narendra Modi and wrote, “Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work...just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday@narendramodiji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead.”

Actor Anil Kapoor shared pictures from a meeting with PM Modi along with a caption, “A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined...the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy!

Anupam Kher also posted a video of PM Modi and wrote, “Honorable Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji! Happy birthday and congratulations to you! May God grant you long and healthy age! You’re trying to uphold every responsibility you take under oath and will continue for many years to come! Thank you for your leadership! ” —IANS &