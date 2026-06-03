Bollywood divas show how to beat the heat in breezy yellow outfits

The heat shows no signs of slowing down, and it only offers us another chance to revamp our wardrobe with summer essentials. Yellow is the colour of the season, and our actresses only show how nail it. Take a look:

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Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia looks as fresh as a daisy in a light yellow body-hugging midi dress featuring strappy shoulders and umbrella layers at the bottom, bringing a wholesome mood to the outfit. The actress-entrepreneur accessorises her look with a beaded neckpiece, selective rings, short hoops and styles her hair in a smooth bun - offering an out-and-out summer-coded look!

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Triptii Dimri: Triptii Dimri shows how to keep it Pinterest-coded by donning a light yellow outfit featuring off-shouldered, ballooned sleeves that add a touch of breezy element. Keeping it chic and stylish, the Maa Behen star layers her ensemble with minimal jewellery pieces and completes her look with strappy, white footwear.

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Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif shows how to keep it stylish in a comforting, mini dress featuring spherical cuts and patterns. The actress-entrepreneur keeps it seamlessly chic by styling her hair in smooth waves and staying devoid of any jewellery.

Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon is totally in her sunshine era! The actress radiates joy in a white full-length outfit with asymmetrical patterns and strappy shoulders. The Cocktail 2 star layers her look with a contrasting, embellished jacket and pairs her ensemble with a vibrant potli bag, heavy earrings and tinted frames to serve a look for the season!

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt brings some major sunflower energy in a printed, floral midi dress, featuring strappy shoulders and a generous flow at the bottom. The actress keeps her overall look subtle yet effective by layering it with minimal earpieces and rings, styling her hair in waves and opting for a no-makeup look.

Which of these summer-coded looks are you adding to your wardrobe next?