Bollywood divas who nailed festive fashion: From Avneet Kaur to Triptii Dimri, five celebrity ethnic looks that serve festive style inspiration

Whether you prefer subtle elegance or all-out festive glamour, here were five looks worth taking inspiration from.

The charm of subtle glamour: Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur made a case for understated festive dressing in a grey embellished lehenga. The intricate embellishments added just the right amount of sparkle, while the muted colour palette gave the look a sophisticated appeal. It was a refreshing alternative to the usual bright festive hues.

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A contemporary take on the saree: Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor gave the classic saree a modern update in a maroon draped saree paired with a halter-neck blouse. The structured neckline and effortless drape made this look unique, offering a stylish option for those who like to experiment with traditional silhouettes.

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Making a statement in colour: Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar brought traditional festive glamour to the forefront in a heavily embellished purple and pink lehenga. The vibrant colour combination, coupled with the intricate detailing, made for a striking look that was perfect for a grand festive celebration.

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A touch of traditional grandeur: Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan opted for a blue brocade lehenga featuring mirror work, bringing together two elements that never go out of style in festive fashion. The rich fabric and reflective detailing lent the ensemble a celebratory feel while keeping the look rooted in traditional aesthetics.

Giving ethnic wear a modern spin: Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri experimented with festive dressing in a purple long choli paired with an embroidered skirt. The elongated blouse added a contemporary edge to the traditional ensemble.