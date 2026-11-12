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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood divas who nailed festive fashion: From Avneet Kaur to Triptii Dimri, five celebrity ethnic looks that serve festive style inspiration

Bollywood divas who nailed festive fashion: From Avneet Kaur to Triptii Dimri, five celebrity ethnic looks that serve festive style inspiration

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 06:03 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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When it came to festive fashion, Bollywood actresses gave us plenty of inspiration. From statement lehengas and draped sarees to contemporary ethnic silhouettes, these looks struck the right balance between traditional dressing and modern styling.

Whether you prefer subtle elegance or all-out festive glamour, here were five looks worth taking inspiration from.

The charm of subtle glamour: Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur made a case for understated festive dressing in a grey embellished lehenga. The intricate embellishments added just the right amount of sparkle, while the muted colour palette gave the look a sophisticated appeal. It was a refreshing alternative to the usual bright festive hues.

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A contemporary take on the saree: Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor gave the classic saree a modern update in a maroon draped saree paired with a halter-neck blouse. The structured neckline and effortless drape made this look unique, offering a stylish option for those who like to experiment with traditional silhouettes.

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Making a statement in colour: Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar brought traditional festive glamour to the forefront in a heavily embellished purple and pink lehenga. The vibrant colour combination, coupled with the intricate detailing, made for a striking look that was perfect for a grand festive celebration.

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A touch of traditional grandeur: Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan opted for a blue brocade lehenga featuring mirror work, bringing together two elements that never go out of style in festive fashion. The rich fabric and reflective detailing lent the ensemble a celebratory feel while keeping the look rooted in traditional aesthetics.

Giving ethnic wear a modern spin: Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri experimented with festive dressing in a purple long choli paired with an embroidered skirt. The elongated blouse added a contemporary edge to the traditional ensemble.

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