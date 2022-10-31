Bollywood Gen-X steps out for Halloween bash

Bollywood’s Gen-X assembled in Mumbai on Saturday night (October 29) for Orhan Awatramani’s Halloween bash. Star kids, including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and others, came together to celebrate Halloween. All of them were decked up as an onscreen character or one from the books for the bash.

(L-R) Navya Naveli Nanda, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday took inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Poo of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She was in a short pink top and a mini skirt. Aryan Khan was spotted with kohl eyes, while Navya Naveli Nanda was seen in a Jasmine-inspired costume and Shanaya decked up like the frog princess. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was also spotted in a studded top and a black mini skirt with black boots. Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty, who made his Bollywood debut with Tadap, was seen in an armed look.