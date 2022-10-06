Bollywood has showcased the beauty of different festivals over the years. Here are some films have that showcased Dasehra in a grand manner

Bollywood has showcased the beauty of different festivals over the years. Here are some films that have showcased Dasehra in a grand manner.
Grand narrative: Swades
Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swadesh stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film features the Dasehra narrative in the song Pal Pal Hai Bhaari.
Sci-fi twist: Ra.One
Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra. One did not perform well at the box-office. but left the audience a messageabout how good triumphs over evil.
Breathtaking scenes: Kalank
In Kalank, the sequence where Alia and Varun meet for the first time, had a beautiful background sequence of a burning Ravan.
Song sequence: Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Salman and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan found the Dasehra narrative in the Tu Chayiye song.
