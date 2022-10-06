Bollywood has showcased the beauty of different festivals over the years. Here are some films have that showcased Dasehra in a grand manner

ANI

Bollywood has showcased the beauty of different festivals over the years. Here are some films that have showcased Dasehra in a grand manner.

Grand narrative: Swades

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swadesh stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film features the Dasehra narrative in the song Pal Pal Hai Bhaari.

Sci-fi twist: Ra.One

Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra. One did not perform well at the box-office. but left the audience a messageabout how good triumphs over evil.

Breathtaking scenes: Kalank

In Kalank, the sequence where Alia and Varun meet for the first time, had a beautiful background sequence of a burning Ravan.

Song sequence: Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan found the Dasehra narrative in the Tu Chayiye song.

