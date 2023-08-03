‘Bollywood needs to change’

Entrepreneur-turned-filmmaker and actor Nikhil Nanda says that it is important to focus on the cinema we are making if we want to make money at the box office.

“The content being created in Bollywood is not as per consumer preference; otherwise, there is no reason for Mission Impossible to attract so many people, and a Bollywood film is not managing the bare minimum footfall. We need to change our content,” he says.

He adds, “Content is the king. I think it is important to make what people like, and they will again throng the cinema halls. We are seeing this happening with South Indian films. These films are doing very well in theatres across India. OTT is an alternative, not a preference, so there is still time to revive our theatres. It depends on content production and what they choose. We need to upgrade our content.”

#Bollywood