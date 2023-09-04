Bollywood remembers Rishi Kapoor on his 71st birth anniversary

Chandigarh, September 4
Actor Rishi Kapoor would have turned 71 on September 4. On his birth anniversary, Bollywood celebrities wished the late actor.
Taking to his social media handles, actor Sanjay Dutt shared a photo of him with Rishi and his son Ranbir Kapoor.
“Chintu Sir was more than family he embodied the essence of one of the finest actors and human beings. His infectious laughter, stories and genuineness knit us together. On his birth anniversary, the void he left is palpable, but the warmth of his memory keeps him alive in our hearts. Miss you, sir,” tweeted Dutt.
Chintu Sir was more than family, he embodied the essence of one of the finest actors and human beings. His infectious laughter, stories, and genuineness knit us together. On his birth anniversary, the void he left is palpable, but the warmth of his memory keeps him alive in our… pic.twitter.com/erdObtEV9v— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 4, 2023
Dutt and Kapoor shared the screen in the 2012 film ‘Agneepath’.
Kapoor’s niece and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared an Instagram story dedicated to her uncle. Sharing his photo, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday Chintu uncle… Always in our (heart emoji)… Miss you.”
Rishi’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also shared two Instagram stories dedicated to her father. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa. Miss you a little more today…” while sharing a throwback photo of her and a young Ranbir with Rishi.
Dharma Productions also paid tribute to the actor. “Remembering the star who illuminated the screens with his presence and evergreen magic!” tweeted Dharma on X.
Remembering the star who illuminated the screens with his presence and evergreen magic!✨#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/oJ3XnCoEQx— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) September 4, 2023
