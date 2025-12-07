DT
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood stars grace the Swadesh launch

Bollywood stars grace the Swadesh launch

ANI
Updated At : 05:38 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani at Swadesh event in Mumbai
Nita Ambani hosted a special event in Mumbai on Friday to honour Indian artists and master artisans to celebrate traditional craftsmanship at the Swadesh flagship store at Eros.

The evening highlighted the work of some of the country’s most respected National Award-winning craftsmen, whose creations were showcased as part of The Master’s Pavilion at Swadesh.

The exhibit featured works by renowned artisans, including Shammi Bannu Sharma, known for miniature art, textile expert Gunjan Jain for Odisha Ikat, and weaving stalwarts such as V. Panneerselvam, GhanShyam Sarode and Padma Shri Biren Basak. Each piece on display represented generations of skill and craftsmanship, reinforcing Swadesh’s aim to support India’s living heritage.

During the event, Nita Ambani spent time viewing the intricate works on display and interacting with the artisans. The initiative marked a tribute to the communities preserving India’s traditional crafts and techniques. For the occasion, Nita Ambani wore a peacock-blue Banarasi saree from Swadesh, woven using the historic Kadhua technique, known for its durable weave and detailed handwork. The saree also featured the delicate meena motifs, crafted with precision, showcasing the exceptional skill of Banaras’ weaving community.

She complemented her saree with a blouse designed by Manish Malhotra, adorned with a delicate polki border. It stood out for its thoughtful touches, including hand-painted deity buttons and a vintage spinel tassel sourced from Nita Ambani’s personal collection.

Nita Ambani’s jewellery paid homage to India’s regal aesthetic and personal lineage. She accessorised her outfit with antique Kundan polki earrings over a century old, a handcrafted jadau bird ring from Swadesh, and a cherished haath phool passed down from her mother, a symbol of family heritage.

Bollywood celebrities Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, celebrity couples Riteish–Genelia Deshmukh and Ranveer Singh–Deepika Padukone, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh with his wife and actor Hazel Keech, Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene, along with producer Gauri Khan and designer Manish Malhotra amongst others, attended the launch of the Swadesh flagship store in Mumbai.

