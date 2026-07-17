Recently, actor Ram Kapoor and actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan made separate yet deeply personal revelations on public platforms about experiencing sexual harassment during their childhoods.

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During an episode of the reality show 'Lock Upp Season 2', Ram Kapoor revealed that he was molested at the age of 13 by a Class 10 student while studying at a boarding school. He explained that the incident took place under a blanket in the school dormitory while 30 to 40 other children were around, causing him to completely freeze in trauma.

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Before this public disclosure, only his wife, Gautami Kapoor, knew about the incident. He noted that the older student later apologised to him and they eventually became friends — which unexpectedly helped him heal.

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Following Ram’s disclosure, Sohail Khan also spoke out about his own past during an appearance on the talk show 'Alliance'. Sohail emotionally revealed that he faced sexual harassment as a child. He expressed that he carried feelings of deep embarrassment and shame for years before he finally found the courage to confide in his father, Salim Khan. He used the platform to strongly advocate against child abuse, bullying and ragging.

Several prominent Bollywood actors and filmmakers have courageously broken the taboo surrounding child sexual abuse by speaking publicly about their own experiences with molestation. Akshay Kumar revealed during a seminar on women's safety that he was molested at the age of six. He recalled being inside a building elevator when the liftman touched him inappropriately. Because he maintained open communication with his parents, he immediately informed his father, who filed a police complaint. The perpetrator was subsequently arrested and identified as a habitual offender.

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Akshay Kumar frequently uses his platform to emphasize that boys face sexual abuse as well, urging parents to build a supportive, judgment-free space for their children to speak up.

While hosting a reality television show, Kangana Ranaut shared that she was inappropriately touched as a young child. She detailed an incident involving a young boy from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. Ranaut highlighted how common yet heavily suppressed the issue is, noting that many children endure such trauma but families and public platforms frequently avoid discussing it.

During an industry roundtable interview, the actress opened up about the trauma of being molested at a younger age. She recalled the incident vividly and confessed that she was so traumatised that she hid the experience from everyone, including her family, for two to three years before finally finding the strength to talk about it.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has spoken candidly about the multi-layered struggles she faced in the entertainment industry, including the casting couch. She also revealed the internal scars of being molested when she was just three years old, discussing how the early violation heavily impacted her emotional well-being growing up.

Known for her activism and advocacy for women's and children's rights, Kalki Koechlin spoke at a public conference organised to raise awareness about child sexual abuse. She identified herself as a survivor, opening up about being sexually abused at the tender age of nine and stressing that child abuse is a critical societal issue that must be addressed openly rather than hidden away.

Anurag Kashyap also shared an incredibly harrowing account of his childhood, revealing that he was sexually abused for approximately 11 consecutive years by an individual he knew. Kashyap has spoken about the extensive psychological toll it took on his youth and his long path toward healing and processing the trauma as an adult.

Somy Ali, former Bollywood actress and activist, opened up about facing molestation by a house-help at the age of five while growing up. She frequently uses her personal journey to educate university students and survivors, aiming to dismantle the cultural shame and silence associated with child sexual assault.