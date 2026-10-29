Bollywood’s favourite couples who make the festive season extra special

On Karwa Chauth 2026, all eyes are couples like Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. While fans may be hoping for glimpses of their celebrations, the festival also offers an opportunity to revisit the love stories that have captured public attention.

Love beyond borders

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Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

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Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become a much-loved example of a cross-cultural relationship. Married in December 2018, they have embraced traditions from both their backgrounds while sharing special moments from their life together. On Karwa Chauth, fans are curious to see whether Priyanka and Nick mark the occasion with a glimpse of their celebrations, adding another chapter to their global love story.

Understated romance, timeless charm

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Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have charmed fans with their warm relationship and relatively private approach to married life. Since their wedding in December 2021, every glimpse of the couple together has generated considerable excitement. This festive season too, fans will be keen to see whether Katrina and Vicky offer a peek into their Karwa Chauth celebrations, bringing together traditional elegance and their signature understated romance.

Celebrating love and togetherness

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have won hearts with their adorable chemistry and playful bond. Married in March 2024, the couple has often delighted fans with their candid moments and affectionate equation. This Karwa Chauth, fans may look forward to seeing whether the duo shares a glimpse of their festive celebrations, with Kriti’s traditional style and their charming chemistry likely to make for a much-loved festive moment.

A picture-perfect romance

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra continue to be among Bollywood’s most adored couples. From their memorable on-screen pairing in Shershaah to their dreamy wedding in February 2023, their relationship has remained a fan favourite. Their admirers now are hoping for a glimpse of the couple celebrating the occasion, perhaps through a festive photograph or a special social media moment.

A couple in the festive spotlight

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha captured considerable attention with their wedding celebrations in September 2023. Their relationship brought together the worlds of entertainment and politics, making them a widely discussed couple. Their festive plans also attract public interest, with fans potentially looking forward to any updates or celebratory moments the couple chooses to share.