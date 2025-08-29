Director Paolo Sorrentino and cast members Toni Servillo and Anna Ferzetti pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of “La Grazia”, the opening film in competition at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy,
Director Paolo Sorrentino’s latest directorial La Grazia, which kicked off the 82nd Venice Film Festival on Wednesday night, was met with a four-minute standing ovation at the festival after the screening.
The story of an ageing politician dealing with his own mortality and deciding the outcome of two clemency cases in his final days in office garnered appreciation from the Venice crowd inside the Sala Grande Theatre.
During the opening night ceremony, Francis Ford Coppola presented Werner Herzog with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.
