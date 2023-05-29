Boman Irani dedicating next six months to his first film as director

IANS

Abu Dhabi, May 29

Boman Irani, whose acting skills have made him stand out, is now all geared up for his directorial debut, which will take up his next six months.

The actor who started his acting career at the age of 41 is now all set to showcase his talent behind the camera. Speaking about it here on the sidelines of IIFA 2023 this past weekend, Boman said: "I am going to direct my first film. My son is producing the film. I have written it myself and will also be playing a role in it. I am going to spend the next six months working on my own film now."

Boman Irani attended the IIFA awards with his son:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

His son Kayoze is also directing his first feature film. Talking about it, the actor said: "Yes, he is shooting as we speak. I am excited for his film."

Earlier this year, the actor had shared a post on his social media congratulating his son when he started shooting for his own debut film.

When asked when will the audience get to see him on the silver screen, the actor said: "My next project is Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. Don't catch me on its release date. That the producers will announce."

'Dunki' directed by Rajkumar Hirani features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The story revolves around the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Fight' by Indians to emigrate to countries such as Canada and USA.

#Boman Irani