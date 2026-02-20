Boong wins hearts beyond borders: The BAFTA-nominated Manipuri gem humanises a conflicted state through a tender children’s tale
Like her heart-tugging, BAFTA-nominated Boong, filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi is heart-warming, simple yet profound, and full of life. For those of us geographically and emotionally distant from Manipur, the beautiful north-eastern state is often reduced to a hotbed of conflict. But here comes a Manipuri film that humanises the state and its people with poignant, evocative clarity.