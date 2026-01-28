DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / 'Border 2' crosses Rs 200 crore mark at domestic box office in five days

'Border 2' crosses Rs 200 crore mark at domestic box office in five days

According to the makers, ‘Border 2’ collects Rs 32.10 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 40.59 crore on day two, Rs 57.20 crore on day three and Rs 63.59 crore on day four

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:39 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Border 2 poster. File photo.
Advertisement

Sunny Deol-starrer "Border 2" raked in Rs 23.31 crore on day five, pushing its net domestic box office collection past the Rs 200-crore mark, the makers said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

A sequel to Deol's 1997 blockbuster "Border", the movie released in theatres on January 23. It is backed by T-Series and J P Films.

Advertisement

In a press note, the makers said the film has so far grossed Rs 216.79 crore at the box office.

Advertisement

“Border 2” has achieved a sensational new milestone, breaching the coveted Rs 200 plus crore mark at the Indian box office in just five days of release.

"After a massive long weekend, the film has held up remarkably well on its first working day, adding a strong Rs 23.31 crore in net box office collection (NBOC) on day five and taking its total collection to a thunderous Rs 216.79 crore NBOC," the note read.

Advertisement

According to the makers, "Border 2" collected Rs 32.10 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 40.59 crore on day two, Rs 57.20 crore on day three and Rs 63.59 crore on day four.

"Border 2" also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, "Border 2" is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

The movie reportedly didn't find a release in six Gulf nations -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) -- due its alleged anti-Pakistan narrative.

A response from the makers is awaited.

It is the second Indian film in recent times to be denied clearance for theatrical release in the Gulf countries after director Aditya Dhar's spy action movie "Dhurandhar".

"Border 2" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts