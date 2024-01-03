Both sides of the story

The two riveting portrayals of once India’s most wanted bandit, Koose Munisamy Veerappan, The Hunt for Veerappan (Netflix’s gripping documentary) and Koose Munisamy Veerappan (ZEE5), offer viewers contrasting perspectives on the life, crimes, and motivations of the notorious forest brigand. Together, they weave a comprehensive tapestry of a man whose name struck fear into the hearts of many during his two-decade-long reign of terror.

Bold perspective

Koose Munisamy Veerappan takes a daring approach by presenting the narrative from Veerappan’s point of view. Through 19-year-old real footage and interviews, the series delves into the mind of the man himself. Rather than focusing solely on the crimes, the series aims to understand why Veerappan chose a life of crime and why surrender was never an option for him. It provides an intimate and chilling portrayal, revealing the man behind the infamous notoriety.

The chase

Netflix’s gripping four-part documentary The Hunt for Veerappan takes viewers on a tumultuous ride through the life of this multifaceted criminal. The series dissects Veerappan’s reign as a bandit, activist, poacher, smuggler and murderer. It explores the trail of blood he left behind, with casualties among both the police force and civilians. The documentary unravels the 20-year-long manhunt and shedding light on the rise and fall of Veerappan.