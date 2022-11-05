Box office day 1 collection: Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' records low opening numbers

ANI
Mumbai, November 5
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' has opened to mixed response.
The film's first-day collection at the box office was also not impressive. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Phone Bhoot' managed to rake in Rs 2.05 crore only.
"#PhoneBhoot records low numbers on Day 1... Biz did pick up towards evening shows, but not enough to record a healthy total... All eyes on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 2.05 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.
Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film was released alongside Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mili and Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL.
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Jackie Shroff are also a part of 'Phone Bhoot'. The film revolves around a ghost who reaches out to two ghostbusters for a business idea. However, everything goes downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan.
In the upcoming months, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and director Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She will also star in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.
Ishaan will be seen in the upcoming period war film Pippa along with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. Siddhant will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.
