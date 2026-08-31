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Home / Entertainment / Boys can cry too: Kareena Kapoor Khan on raising boys at the trailer launch of Daayra

Boys can cry too: Kareena Kapoor Khan on raising boys at the trailer launch of Daayra

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:29 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor at Daayra trailer launch
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Speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Daayra in Mumbai, Kareena challenged the familiar idea that women are naturally more sensitive than men. According to her, emotional vulnerability should have no gender — and boys should feel just as free to cry, open up and process difficult experiences.

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The actor also shared how she encourages her sons to embrace their feelings, saying that it is completely okay for them to cry whenever they feel the need to. "At the end of the day, I'm a mother of two sons and of course, I'm, terrified because as a mother, you kind of want to do your best, you want to protect them, you want to also show them a side that they are responsible. So the only thing I keep praying for is kindness. Men should be more kind, boys should be more kind," she emphasised.

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"Ye soch hamesha hai ke ladki hamesha bohot sensitive hoti hai (This thought is always there that girls are always very sensitive), but that's not true. I think there are men and boys who today have no fear of being sensitive, of, of crying in front of a girl or crying in front of their mother. I always tell my son, if he wants to cry, you should, if that's what you feel, because he has to experience that and he has to know," Kareena added.

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Kareena said that allowing children to experience and express their emotions is important for their growth, while reiterating the need for greater kindness among boys and men.

Kareena's film Daayra is scheduled to be released on September 18. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime.

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As per the makers, the film is "inspired by true events." Daayra unfolds in the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and two investigations in motion.

As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong.”

Sharing his experience working in the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, "What drew me to DCP Raman Kumar was the complexity beneath his composed exterior and the questions he finds himself grappling with during the investigation. What I admire is how the film maintains that objectivity right till the very end, allowing the audience to form their own perspective. Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker whose craft I have closely followed and Daayra gave me the opportunity to work with her. It was a rewarding experience and working with Kareena made the journey even more special. I hope the audience connects with the world we have created, a story that is gripping and deeply human."

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