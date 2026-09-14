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Home / Entertainment / Brad Pitt, Chris Pine, Pierce Brosnan and Rami Malek add Hollywood glamour to US Open final

Brad Pitt, Chris Pine, Pierce Brosnan and Rami Malek add Hollywood glamour to US Open final

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:08 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Actor Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon attend the men's singles final match between Germany's Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke
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The US Open men’s singles final brought together some of Hollywood and the entertainment world’s biggest names at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday.

Actor Pierce Brosnan in the stands during the men's singles final match between Ben Shelton of the U.S. and Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Actor Pierce Brosnan in the stands during the men's singles final match between Ben Shelton of the U.S. and Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

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Actors Chris Pine, Brad Pitt, Pierce Brosnan, Rami Malek and Jeff Goldblum were among the celebrities spotted in the stands for the highly anticipated showdown between American Ben Shelton and Germany’s Alexander Zverev. Brad Pitt attended with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, while songwriter and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda was also seen enjoying the action.

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Actor Rami Malek in the stands during the men's singles final match between Ben Shelton of the U.S. and Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Actor Rami Malek in the stands during the men's singles final match between Ben Shelton of the U.S. and Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Alexander Zverev of Germany got the better of Shelton, claiming the title in a hard-fought final. The victory marked Zverev’s second Grand Slam triumph of the 2026 season.

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The star-studded crowd added extra glamour to an already high-profile sporting occasion at the US Open.

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