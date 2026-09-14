Brad Pitt, Chris Pine, Pierce Brosnan and Rami Malek add Hollywood glamour to US Open final

The US Open men’s singles final brought together some of Hollywood and the entertainment world’s biggest names at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday.

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Actors Chris Pine, Brad Pitt, Pierce Brosnan, Rami Malek and Jeff Goldblum were among the celebrities spotted in the stands for the highly anticipated showdown between American Ben Shelton and Germany’s Alexander Zverev. Brad Pitt attended with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, while songwriter and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda was also seen enjoying the action.

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Alexander Zverev of Germany got the better of Shelton, claiming the title in a hard-fought final. The victory marked Zverev’s second Grand Slam triumph of the 2026 season.

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The star-studded crowd added extra glamour to an already high-profile sporting occasion at the US Open.