Home / Entertainment / Brad Pitt talks about new film F1, his new hairstyle

Brad Pitt talks about new film F1, his new hairstyle

ANI
Updated At : 05:35 AM Jun 20, 2025 IST
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the premiere of "F1 The Movie" in New York. Reuters
Brad Pitt recently talked about his latest look at the New York City premiere of his new movie F1 and shared why he has brought back his iconic 2004 buzz cut.

“I just finished a job,” Pitt teases. “It’s for a character we did.” Pitt completed his shaved head look on the red carpet with a navy blue double-breasted suit, a crisp white shirt and a satin pocket square.

He was first spotted rocking the dramatic cut while driving around Los Angeles last month.

Pitt was joined at the premiere by his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

De Ramon was seen in a sheer halter top and a long, feathered skirt. She accessorised the look with a white Chanel purse.

Pitt opened up about his favourite memories from filming the movie, “I got a lot,” said Pitt, adding, “But, every time I got in the car, these tracks are just like hallowed ground. Silverstone. The spa in Belgium was the most memorable. Abu Dhabi. We really got spoiled.”

Pitt’s character Hayes was Formula 1’s “most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career.” The film also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles and Samson Kayo, while Lewis Hamilton is one of the producers. F1 is in theatres on June 27.

