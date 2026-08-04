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Home / Entertainment / Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid spark secret wedding rumours with matching rings

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid spark secret wedding rumours with matching rings

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ANI
Updated At : 07:26 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Matching rings leave fans wondering if Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid tied the knot
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Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have once again set the internet buzzing after they were spotted wearing matching rings on their left ring fingers during a recent outing in Paris, prompting fresh speculation that the couple may have secretly tied the knot.

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The pair kept things casual as they walked through the French capital on Monday. Hadid wore jeans and a white tank top, while Cooper opted for a T-shirt, athletic pants and a backwards baseball cap. The couple were later seen holding hands as they left a gym, with Hadid's ring clearly visible. They also headed to dinner at Paris's Loulou restaurant, where both continued to wear the matching bands.

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either Cooper nor Hadid has commented on the speculation. The duo have been romantically linked since October 2023, when they were first photographed together after a dinner date in New York City. While they have largely kept their relationship private, Hadid previously described their romance as "very romantic and happy" in an interview, adding that a strong relationship comes from both partners knowing what they want and putting in the work to be the best partner they can be. Marriage rumours have surrounded the couple before. In July 2025, Page Six reported that Cooper was considering marriage and having children with Hadid, with sources claiming the pair could envision a blended family together. Both stars are already parents. Hadid shares daughter Khai with former partner Zayn Malik, while Cooper shares daughter Lea with former partner Irina Shayk. Most recently, Cooper made a surprise appearance to support Hadid at the 2026 Met Gala, though he skipped the red carpet. Hadid also recently shared photos from their Paris getaway, giving fans another glimpse into their relationship.

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