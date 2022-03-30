After five years, Brahmastra is ready!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra has finally come to an end. Director Ayan Mukerji announced the film’s wrap after recently concluding the three-day Varanasi schedule.
Sharing a photo with the lead actors, a delighted Ayan revealed that the film’s shoot had finally come to an end after five long years. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1
The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...
Question mark over stability of international order; BIMSTEC cooperation need of the hour: PM
India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...