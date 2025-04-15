Brazilian DJ Alok rocks Coachella, while some other international artistes cancel

Brazilian DJ Alok brought a beaming blend of electronic dance beats to the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival despite the growing fears of international artistes about the future of performing in America.

"For me as a Brazilian, it's always been hard to get a visa. So, for us, it didn't change much," Alok said in an interview backstage at Coachella, held in Southern California.

"But, of course, for Europe and others, they changed the rules, right?" he added.

Advertisement

Alok heard about other Coachella performances being cancelled in 2025 due to visa issues and feels fortunate that he made it to the festival when other international artistes could not.

"For us, we were very lucky. The team were all here from LA, so that was amazing," he said.

Advertisement

In the first week of April, British singer FKA Twiggs, who was scheduled to perform at Coachella, cancelled her performance.

She said that she was bowing out due to "visa issues" on the social media platform Instagram.

She also cancelled her entire North American tour.

In March, British punk rock band member of UK Subs, Alvin Gibbs, shared on the social media platform Facebook that they were allegedly denied entry into the US while traveling to their performance at LA Punk Invasion 2025.