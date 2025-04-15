DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Brazilian DJ Alok rocks Coachella, while some other international artistes cancel

Brazilian DJ Alok rocks Coachella, while some other international artistes cancel

Brazilian DJ Alok brought a beaming blend of electronic dance beats to the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival despite the growing fears of international artistes about the future of performing in America. "For me as a...
article_Author
Reuters
Updated At : 05:50 AM Apr 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DJ Alok
Advertisement

Brazilian DJ Alok brought a beaming blend of electronic dance beats to the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival despite the growing fears of international artistes about the future of performing in America.

"For me as a Brazilian, it's always been hard to get a visa. So, for us, it didn't change much," Alok said in an interview backstage at Coachella, held in Southern California.

"But, of course, for Europe and others, they changed the rules, right?" he added.

Advertisement

Alok heard about other Coachella performances being cancelled in 2025 due to visa issues and feels fortunate that he made it to the festival when other international artistes could not.

"For us, we were very lucky. The team were all here from LA, so that was amazing," he said.

Advertisement

In the first week of April, British singer FKA Twiggs, who was scheduled to perform at Coachella, cancelled her performance.

She said that she was bowing out due to "visa issues" on the social media platform Instagram.

She also cancelled her entire North American tour.

In March, British punk rock band member of UK Subs, Alvin Gibbs, shared on the social media platform Facebook that they were allegedly denied entry into the US while traveling to their performance at LA Punk Invasion 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper