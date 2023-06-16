 Breaking news! : The Tribune India

Breaking news!

Karishma Tanna and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who are making a mark with the series Scoop, say one should never give up or lose hope or focus in life

Breaking news!

Karishma Tanna in a still from scoop



Nonika Singh

Karishma Tanna, the Jagruti Pathak of top trending Netflix series Scoop is on the top of the world and has every reason to bask in the glory of unadulterated appreciation. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is still looking for that lead part, but feels his pivotal role as Imran in Scoop is one step closer to his dream.

If on screen their chemistry of editor and protégé journalist is everything to write home about, off screen Karishma and Zeeshan are equally supportive of each other. Zeeshan believes in Karishma ka karishma and she goes ga-ga over how this incredibly busy actor has his hands full with a number of projects.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

In an exclusive Zoom interview, together they take us behind the scenes of Scoop, share how they slipped into their respective parts and learnt the journalistic jargon and, above all, talk about their equation with the captain of the ship Hansal Mehta. Zeeshan has worked with Hansal before too in films like Shahid and Chhalaang, and has seen the director evolve and grow in the right direction.

Being a Gujarati

Karishma might have been a bundle of nerves when she was signed on to play the lead part, but Mehta instantly put her at ease. What worked in Karishma’s favour also was the Gujarati connect. She recalls how being a Gujarati, playing one and that too for a Gujarati director was a double bonanza. With a twinkle in her eye she shares how she and her director Hansal Mehta would suddenly break into speaking in Gujarati, crack jokes and often the target of their harmless bullying would be Zeeshan. To their banter, Zeeshan’s cryptic response would be — ‘subtitles please’!

Jokes apart, essaying their respective parts was not a cakewalk. Especially for Karishma, who until the making of the series was almost oblivious to the way media functions and also about journalistic jargon. Thus the six-month shooting schedule of the series was a power-packed knowledge capsule for her and now she uses words like byline without batting an eyelid.

Zeeshan, however, was somewhat privy to the world of journalism. Studying in Delhi he has had many friends from the media, though, “I had never met an editor or been in the newsroom.” But, this NSD graduate, who is always spot on whatever be the character, loves to observe and draws heavily from real life and real people. No wonder be it the bad guy of Chhalaang or this incredibly principled man of Scoop, he cracks the code each time. “Also like Imran, I love reading and giving gyan,” he points out another relatability factor.

Emotionally overpowering

Part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and television shows such as Naagin 3, for Karishma playing a real-life character wasn’t the toughest part. But yes the challenge lay in portraying her character’s two opposite aspects; one where she has the nerves of steel and the other where her fragile vulnerability comes to fore. She could even relate to Jagruti’s ambitious streak, ‘her hunger for being on the top and her passion’, though Karishma is not quite as pushy. Indeed, she had not met Jigna Vora on whose book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison and character Scoop is based, prior to the making of the series. Yet, when she did it was an emotionally overpowering moment.

She says, “I remember, she had come on the sets with typical Gujarati food. It was rather uncanny, almost surreal, for here I was on camera playing her in her presence. I could see tears running down her face.” Indeed, apart from grabbing the eyeballs of viewers, the series, they agree, is likely to be a catharsis for Jigna. Whether the tremendous success of the series has opened doors for Karishma, well, she is hoping she is now on the ‘go to’ list, but adds, “Immediately there are no tailor-made roles just waiting for you.”

Zeeshan rattles off the names on the long list of projects he will soon be seen in. To name a few in the line-up there is Devashish Makhija’s Joram, Prakash Jha’s Laal Batti, Akshat Ajay Sharma’s Haddi and Nikhil Advani’s KD remake. But no deal he shares as yet has been sealed courtesy Scoop, which he hopes will fetch him even better scripts and better parts.

As both believe in miracles and power of self-belief, to whole lot of aspiring and struggling actors, their piece of advice is, “Never give up and never lose hope or focus.” Just as they never do. But mind you neither is sitting on their laurels. Zeeshan’s observation, “I have just scratched the surface, I have a lot more to offer,” could well be true for both of them. Watch out!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

2
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

3
Ludhiana

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

4
Himachal

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

5
Trending

Astronaut posts breathtaking Cyclone Biparjoy pictures from space station

6
Nation

New MBBS norms introduced, 80% village attendance must for exams

7
Punjab

BJP chief JP Nadda meets Capt Amarinder Singh at his Mohali house

8
Nation

Strong winds, rains lash Kutch and Saurashtra as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat

9
Nation

2 detained over theft at actor Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house

10
Himachal

Kasauli mess: Mushrooming resorts, home stays leave hill station thirsty

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Cyclone Biparjoy lashes Gujarat, weakens into storm; heads to Rajasthan

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat before weakening into cyclonic storm

Heavy rains lash the entire Kutch district since the cyclone...

5 terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir

5 terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir

The encounter starts after joint parties of the army and pol...

Doctors accused of leaving scissors inside body after surgery in Jaipur hospital, patient dead

Doctors accused of leaving scissors inside body after surgery in Jaipur hospital, patient dies

When the family reach the crematorium to collect the bones p...

Body of Indian national recovered from collapsed building structure in Singapore

Body of Indian national recovered from collapsed building structure in Singapore

The Indian worker, employed by Aik Sun Demolition and Engine...

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money laundering case

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...


Cities

View All

Police crack ~10L robbery case, 2 held

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

SGPC may discuss Akal Takht Jathedar's replacement at meeting today

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Park in East Mohan Nagar cries for upkeep

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

NIA to examine accused in Mohali RPG attack case

Overhead fibre cables cut in P’kula’s Sec 2, 4

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

HC to govt: Spell out stand on 5-year lock-in period for auto transfer

Man uploads woman’s obscene pictures, held

Youth stabbed to death in west Delhi's Nangloi

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Took NRI’s house on rent, now vacated: Jagraon AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Be more considerate while processing loans, bank staff told

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery