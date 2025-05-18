DT
Home / Entertainment / Breaking stereotypes

Breaking stereotypes

Karan Vohra on body shaming and struggles
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 05:34 AM May 18, 2025 IST
Karan Vohra steps into the role of Rishank Jaiswal in ‘Meri Bhavya Life’, a new series airing on Colours.

Vohra said, “The story is about a girl named Bhavya and how her life evolves — the ups and downs she faces, her personal struggles, relationships and everything happening around her. That’s why I truly love this title.”

The actor highlighted the show reflects the realities of today’s generation and explores the challenges people currently face.

“The youth will relate to Bhavya’s journey — how she becomes confident, how she stands up to those who body shame her and how she grows through all the challenges,” he added.

Vohra’s character, Rishank, initially mocks Bhavya and makes remarks about her appearance. However, Bhavya’s confident response flips the narrative. “It shows that times have changed — looks are not everything,” he said.

