Bride and Prejudice actress Dannii Erskine dies in a car accident

Reality show Bride and Prejudice star Dannii Erskine has died in a fatal car accident at the age of 28. Dannii was driving back from the shops on Friday when a “drunk” driver hit her car, her sister Dee said. “As she went through a green light, a driver was intoxicated and T-boned her”, Dee said, adding that Dannii’s “skull was crushed upon impact with the airbag”.—IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink
Development comes days after nephew Ajit denied buzz about g...
No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation
interim protection in defamation case declined
Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota
PM takes swipe, says bid to ‘lock up Bajrangbali’