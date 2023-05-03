Bride and Prejudice actress Dannii Erskine dies in a car accident

Reality show Bride and Prejudice star Dannii Erskine has died in a fatal car accident at the age of 28. Dannii was driving back from the shops on Friday when a “drunk” driver hit her car, her sister Dee said. “As she went through a green light, a driver was intoxicated and T-boned her”, Dee said, adding that Dannii’s “skull was crushed upon impact with the airbag”.—IANS