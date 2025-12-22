DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 to deliver high-stakes romance and class conflict, says showrunner

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 to deliver high-stakes romance and class conflict, says showrunner

New season to follow Benedict Bridgerton and maid Sophie, blending fantasy with harsh reality

article_Author
PTI
London, United Kingdom, Updated At : 03:25 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bridgerton's poster for season 4. Image via Instagram.
Advertisement

“Bridgerton” showrunner Jess Brownell has said the fourth season of the popular period drama will be packed with “juicy conflict” as it traces the romance between Benedict Bridgerton and maid Sophie.

Advertisement

The series is adapted from Julia Quinn’s Regency-era novels, with the fourth season based on 'An Offer From a Gentleman.'

Advertisement

“It lent itself really closely to television structure for a love story,” Brownell, who also serves as executive producer and writer, told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. “There are a lot of rich set pieces that gave us juicy conflict and high stakes. I think fans will be happy to see quite a few of the set pieces from the book in the show.”

Advertisement

Brownell said the new season will explore class dynamics between Benedict’s privileged position as a Bridgerton scion and Sophie’s life as a working woman within the ton, bringing a “totally new sensibility” to the series.

“We talked a lot about going downstairs and how that would affect the overall tone of the show, and I think it seamlessly blends into the themes we were trying to explore this season,” she said. “Benedict very much lives in a fantasy world, while Sophie lives in a harsher reality. The idea is that, for each of them, neither of those worlds is where they need to be to find true love.”

Advertisement

Each season of the series focuses on the romance and marriage of one of the Bridgerton siblings. The fourth season will be released on Netflix in two parts next year, with the first four episodes streaming from January 29 and the remaining four from February 26.

Yerin Ha will star as Sophie opposite Luke Thompson’s Benedict. Regular cast members including Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Julie Andrews will also return.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts