‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 to deliver high-stakes romance and class conflict, says showrunner

“Bridgerton” showrunner Jess Brownell has said the fourth season of the popular period drama will be packed with “juicy conflict” as it traces the romance between Benedict Bridgerton and maid Sophie.

Advertisement

The series is adapted from Julia Quinn’s Regency-era novels, with the fourth season based on 'An Offer From a Gentleman.'

Advertisement

“It lent itself really closely to television structure for a love story,” Brownell, who also serves as executive producer and writer, told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. “There are a lot of rich set pieces that gave us juicy conflict and high stakes. I think fans will be happy to see quite a few of the set pieces from the book in the show.”

Advertisement

Brownell said the new season will explore class dynamics between Benedict’s privileged position as a Bridgerton scion and Sophie’s life as a working woman within the ton, bringing a “totally new sensibility” to the series.

“We talked a lot about going downstairs and how that would affect the overall tone of the show, and I think it seamlessly blends into the themes we were trying to explore this season,” she said. “Benedict very much lives in a fantasy world, while Sophie lives in a harsher reality. The idea is that, for each of them, neither of those worlds is where they need to be to find true love.”

Advertisement

Each season of the series focuses on the romance and marriage of one of the Bridgerton siblings. The fourth season will be released on Netflix in two parts next year, with the first four episodes streaming from January 29 and the remaining four from February 26.

Yerin Ha will star as Sophie opposite Luke Thompson’s Benedict. Regular cast members including Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Julie Andrews will also return.