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Home / Entertainment / Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor marries Cameron Fuller in the French countryside

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor marries Cameron Fuller in the French countryside

The white Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week was not just a fashion choice

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 12:10 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller
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Phoebe Dynevor did not announce her wedding. She just had one.

The Bridgerton actress, 31, married film producer Cameron Fuller, 30, on September 5 at Le Mas des Poiriers, a 65-acre estate on an island in the Rhone River near Avignon. The 18th-century farmhouse, which Dynevor had visited with Fuller last year and fallen in love with, hosted an intimate ceremony followed by a sit-down dinner, drinks and dancing into the evening. Only family and close friends were present, including her mother Sally Dynevor and sister Hattie.

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The signs had been there for months. At Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Dynevor wore a draped white Louis Vuitton ensemble and told reporters it was "a little nod to the year of my wedding." In August, she celebrated her hen party in London before quietly making her way to France.

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Their story began at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023, where Dynevor was promoting Fair Play. The two went public at Wimbledon that July. Fuller, son of Hollywood producer Brad Fuller, proposed during a family holiday in the Cotswolds in May 2024. Dynevor's sister later recalled that she was "crying her eyes out" when he did.

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