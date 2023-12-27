Brijendra Kala, portraying Satendra Sharma in Aam Aadmi Family S04, gets candid about the series and more…

Were there any challenges in balancing the comedic and dramatic aspects of the character?

No, as I’ve portrayed the same character across all the seasons, there was no necessity for dramatic performances. Various situations and circumstances naturally evolve. During the enactment of scenes on sets, improvements occur organically, allowing us to build moments by delivering humour and one-liners on the spot.

If you had to sum up your experience with the

Aam Aadmi Family in one word, what would it be, and why?

If I had to encapsulate my experience with the Aam Aadmi Family in one word, it would be — masterpiece. This character stands as a masterpiece in its own right; it’s endearing, and everyone can find a reflection of his/her dad in it. Additionally, the chemistry among my co-actors, including Lubna ji, Bobby, and the entire cast, is unparalleled. It represents a complete family; each character feels genuine and pure in this series.

Did you draw inspiration from real-life experiences

to portray your character?

Yes, there are many similarities with my real life. For instance, I often use one-liners, much like my character Satendra Sharma does in the series. There’s a line where Bobby mentions having to do a lot of work, and Sharma ji retorts, “Is there any task where Bobby is involved? Is that possible?” I use such lines in real life.

Can you share some challenging behind-the-scenes moments?

I recall a challenging moment from the last season when we were tasked with shooting a summer scene in winter, dressed in summer attire despite the January cold. I was limited to wearing just one shirt in that cold weather, making it a tough ordeal. Additionally, there was a scene where we were preparing for daadi ki tervi, and Madhu touched her feet. Performing a crying scene that looks authentic is difficult, but thankfully, everything went smoothly. These moments and scenes, both memorable and challenging, left a lasting impression on me.

Any memory from the sets that you will cherish forever?

Every aspect of the show is genuinely cherished, especially the location in Delhi where we filmed the series. The climate, the food, and the camaraderie with my co-actors Chandan and Sonu, who used to entertain me and Lubna Ji, made the experience truly memorable.

How has the transition from traditional television to an OTT series influenced your approach to acting and storytelling?

Each platform comes with its unique features. Cinema, designed for the big screen, retains a more subtle performance style. As for OTT shows, when we shoot for them, there’s ample space to work with many episodes and scenes. This abundance provides a great opportunity to understand where mistakes were made, allowing for corrections from previous episodes and improvement in subsequent ones.