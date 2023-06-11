 British rapper Stefflon Don reaches Sidhu Moosewala's village to pay tribute : The Tribune India

Stefflon also shared pictures and videos from her visit on Instagram

Steffon Don with Sidhu Moosewala's family and fans at his village. Video grab



IANS

Chandigarh, June 11

Acclaimed British rap artist Stephanie Allen, aka Stefflon Don, on Sunday paid tributes to famed Punjabi singer late Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday by visiting his family home in a village in Punjab's Mansa.

Hundreds of fans and followers of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, widely known by his stage name Sidhu Moosewala with a huge fan base running into millions, who was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, had started gathering at the late singer's palatial house in Moosa village since morning.

Accompanying the late rapper's father Balkaur Singh Sidhu and mother Charan Kaur Singh, Stefflon Don mingled freely with the crowd of Moosewala's followers.

In a set of videos surfacing online, Stefflon Don was seen moving through streets of the Moosa village along with Punjabi producer Sandy Joia.

Screenshots of Stefflon Don's Instagram Stories.

Besides "Invisible", Stefflon Don has worked with Moosewala on "47".

Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur penned an emotional note on his birthday in which she said her son was born to guide the world to follow the path of truth.

The note reads: "Happy birthday son, on this day, my wishes and prayers came true when I held you for the first time, felt in the warmth of the bosom.

"And I came to know that Akal Purakh gave me a son. Blessings, I hope you know there was a slight redness on the small feet, who did not know that these small steps had travelled the whole world while sitting in the village, and thick eyes with which you would see and recognize the truth. They did not know that you were giving the generation of Punjab a different view of the world." On May 29 this year, the world mourned Moosewala's first death anniversary.

Ahead of that day, Tion Wayne and MIST remembered him on hard-hitting UK rap records "Healing" and "Double Duppy", respectively.

Moosewala's song 'The Last Ride' was reportedly a tribute to rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996.

Sadly, Moosewala, 28, was also shot dead while driving his vehicle, a day after his security cover was withdrawn.

Moosewala was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

#sidhu moosewala #Stefflon Don

