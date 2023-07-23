Britney is back!

ANI

Pop icon Britney Spears has come up with a new track titled Mind Your Business. Spears has collaborated with Will.i.am on this latest song. Mind Your Business marks the reunion of Spears and Will.i.am since their triple-platinum hit Scream & Shout in 2012.

One decade after its release, the song is still hitting milestones, as earlier this year, Scream & Shout reached one billion views on YouTube. The song features Spears in an enigmatic and captivating mood, with an irresistible hook and infectious energy.