Britney is back!

Pop icon Britney Spears has come up with a new track titled Mind Your Business. Spears has collaborated with Will.i.am on this latest song. Mind Your Business marks the reunion of Spears and Will.i.am since their triple-platinum hit Scream & Shout in 2012.
One decade after its release, the song is still hitting milestones, as earlier this year, Scream & Shout reached one billion views on YouTube. The song features Spears in an enigmatic and captivating mood, with an irresistible hook and infectious energy.
