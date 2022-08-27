Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram account

Britney Spears, who recently tied the knot with longtime beau Sam Asghari, is all set to release her new song after a gap of six years.

However, ahead of the song’s release, Britney has deactivated her Instagram account. Hours after doing so, she took to Twitter to explain why she is off Instagram.

The singer tweeted, “I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy… yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt, bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.” Britney wrote, “I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that Spirit is with my children as well! Yes… I choose happiness and joy today!”