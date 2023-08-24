Britney Spears is seeking therapy amid bitter divorce row with Sam Asghari

Singer Britney Spears is reportedly getting therapy amid her divorce from Sam Asghari. She shared that she was a ‘little shocked’ as the personal trainer-turned-actor filed for a split from her on August 16, citing irreconcilable differences. However, her friends say she has a strong support network to keep her going, including a counsellor and her heavyweight celebrity lawyer.
A source informed, “She has the ongoing help of a therapist and has hired famous divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. The lawyer, 55, charges $1000 an hour and has represented a string of A-listers over her nearly 30-year career, including Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera, Hilary Duff, Stevie Wonder, and others.
