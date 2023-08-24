Britney Spears is seeking therapy amid bitter divorce row with Sam Asghari

IANS

Singer Britney Spears is reportedly getting therapy amid her divorce from Sam Asghari. She shared that she was a ‘little shocked’ as the personal trainer-turned-actor filed for a split from her on August 16, citing irreconcilable differences. However, her friends say she has a strong support network to keep her going, including a counsellor and her heavyweight celebrity lawyer.

A source informed, “She has the ongoing help of a therapist and has hired famous divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. The lawyer, 55, charges $1000 an hour and has represented a string of A-listers over her nearly 30-year career, including Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera, Hilary Duff, Stevie Wonder, and others.