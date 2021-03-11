Britney Spears shares pictures of wedding ceremony

Britney Spears has finally got married to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. While the ceremony took place on Thursday, the couple shared pictures of their dream wedding with fans on Saturday. Britney also shared a video and gave a glimpse into the most beautiful day of her life.
The singer wore a white off-shoulder gown with a matching neckpiece, veil and gloves. On the other hand, Sam looked dapper in a black suit. Britney also shared pictures from the afterparty that shows her having a good time with friends. — TMS
