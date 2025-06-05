Bronwen Hughes explores India for her latest project

For Hollywood director Bronwen Hughes, stepping onto the set of her latest film—a romantic comedy set against the vibrant chaos of an Indian wedding—feels less like entering foreign territory and more like coming home.

Known for her work across genres and acclaimed projects like Forces of Nature, Breaking Bad, The Journey Is the Destination among others, Hughes is now diving into something wholly new and yet deeply resonant—a cross-cultural tale of love, laughter, and self-discovery, rooted in the sensory splendor of Indian tradition.

In an exclusive conversation, this Canada-born director opens up about her journey. “I didn’t realise there were so few female directors when I started,” Hughes says with a laugh, reflecting on her early days in the industry. “That was my greatest protection.”

Unaware of the gender imbalance, she drew inspiration from bold visionaries like Jane Campion, Claire Denis and Mira Nair—women who, like her, simply began. “My hope,” she adds, “is that the next generation doesn’t even notice it's unusual anymore. And honestly, from what I see on my sets today, that’s already happening.”

With stories in every language and culture now a click away, Hughes believes we’re living in a ‘global village’. “Streaming has opened up the world in ways theatrical releases never could. We can now experience other lives, other cultures, from anywhere. That’s the real evolution.”

This evolution led her to her latest project, a romantic comedy centered on an Indian wedding—a genre she first explored in Forces of Nature for Spielberg’s DreamWorks Studios. “I was interested in showing that few can find happiness in many forms, not always the same or expected. After that, I was offered many rom-coms, but they seemed to me to be stuck without a modern look at the woman’s self-actualisation.”

But for Hughes, this story does more than follow genre conventions. “It digs deeper than just marriage. It’s really about the eternal questions— how we become the best version of ourselves.”

Explaining the themes further, Huges adds, “This story is modern, progressive and sometimes arcs towards a different way of finding happiness.”

And the settings in which she is exploring the genre —an Indian wedding and modern Indian cities —has been an immersion in every sense of the word. Huges and her crew, which recently stayed at a hotel hosting a real wedding, have been ‘crashing’ sangeets and barats with open arms and wider eyes. “Indian weddings are cinema gold,” she gushes. “The colours, the textures, the soundscape—nothing else compares. Indian creativity around weddings is never-ending and I am learning something new every day. Even the local crew is debating which version of which ceremony we should include. It’s amazing.”

Seven palace visits later, Hughes is still wide-eyed. “Six of them were setting up for weddings! It’s like the universe said, ‘Here, soak it in.’”

With her signature wit and sensitivity, Hughes is rethinking rom-com humour for an Indian context. “We’re not trying to mimic a Western tone. We're staying true to these characters and their specific cultural reality. When you do that, the humour resonates naturally. Love, awkwardness, joy—those emotions are universal.”

And as for her Indian collaborators? “They read my mind. They seem to know what I will like before I like it myself. Seriously. With such amazing crew recommendations, casting choices and now locations —they are next-level.”

She beams while talking about her co-producer, Preeti Singh. “Preeti is pure fire. A laser beam. She’s my cultural compass and creative co-conspirator. She makes sure we aim for excellence, always.”

As for food, she can already navigate an Indian vegetarian menu like a pro. “I eat Indian food four times a week. And yes, I’ve been singing Hindi songs to the crew. You should’ve seen their faces!”

Hughes has directed everyone from Sandra Bullock and Ben Affleck to Bryan Cranston and Bob Odenkirk. Her secret? “Psychology,” she says. “Actors—famous or not—work best when you understand what they need from you. You have to read the room. Create the space they need to fly. And the same goes for all creatives in the team. I hope to cheerlead the best out of every department.”

As for her directing style, it’s ever-evolving. “Each film demands a different language—visually, emotionally, structurally. I try never to get stuck in one way of seeing.”

Looking back, instead of an advice to her younger self, Hughes has a thing or two to learn. “Young me was a better director because she didn’t know what was impossible, so anything felt possible. I try to keep that spirit alive. I try not to curb my ideas. Sweat is not the problem. We film people love to work hard.”

As for her next project, she won’t spill all the details just yet, but Hughes hints at future stories dancing around in her head—literally. “Let’s just say music and dance will play a big role.”

For now, Bronwen Hughes is focused on bringing to life one very special love story—set against the backdrop of traditions older than time, told with the freshness of a modern voice, and wrapped in the colour and heart of India. It’s a match made in cinematic heaven.

Stay tuned, the shadi—and the storytelling—have only just begun.