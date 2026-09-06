Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz share sweet Venice red-carpet moment

Brooklyn-Nicola’s loved-up moment in Venice

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz looked completely smitten as they made a glamorous appearance together at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 5, 2026. The couple shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet, while Brooklyn was also spotted gently fixing Nicola’s hair as they posed for photographers.

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Nicola commanded attention in a dramatic purple gown, while Brooklyn looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo. Their affectionate display comes amid the ongoing tensions between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, with the family rift continuing to make headlines.

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Brooklyn has pursued careers in photography, cooking and business, including his Cloud23 condiment brand, while Nicola is known for acting roles in Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Last Airbender and Bates Motel. She also wrote, directed and starred in the 2024 film Lola.

Despite the continued speculation surrounding the Beckham family rift, Brooklyn and Nicola appeared firmly united in Venice, sharing sweet moments and supporting each other in front of the cameras.