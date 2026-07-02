Bobby Deol is leading the cheer squad for brother Sunny Deol's upcoming historical drama Batwara 1947. After watching the film's teaser, the actor took to social media to shower praise on Sunny, calling the preview "amazing" and saying he can't wait to watch the Partition-era drama on the big screen.

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Sharing the teaser of the historical period drama, which focuses on the 1947 Partition, Bobby couldn't help but express much pride and excitement about it. "You're the best, Bhaiya! So excited and looking forward to this film. Wishing you and the entire team all the very best. The teaser looks amazing, this movie is definitely going to be awesome!" Bobby Deol wrote on Instagram.

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Earlier in June, the makers dropped the much-awaited teaser of Batwara 1947, opening with an impactful and emotional voice-over by Aamir Khan.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the teaser plunges into the chaos of the 1947 Partition, depicting violent riots and the deep emotional turmoil that engulfed the Indian subcontinent during the division.

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While the footage begins with large-scale unrest, it gradually narrows its lens to the personal and human consequences of the border split.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is prominently featured as an elderly, helpless woman stranded in Pakistan who refuses to leave her ancestral home. The narrative then shifts to Sunny Deol, who appears as the central protagonist, a man driven by courage and humanity amid widespread violence and fear.

The teaser also features Preity Zinta and Karan Deol, who are seen alongside Sunny Deol in intense sequences where they confront violent mobs led by antagonist Abhimanyu Singh. The project boasts an ensemble cast that also includes Ali Fazal, Khushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur.

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The film's emotional tone is further elevated by its music, composed by A R Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Batwara 1947 is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

On the work front for Bobby Deol, is in Yash Raj Films' upcoming spy thriller Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The film will be releases on July 3.