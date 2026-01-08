DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Bruno Mars returns after nearly a decade, announces new album 'The Romantic'

Bruno Mars returns after nearly a decade, announces new album 'The Romantic'

"New music this Friday. The Romantic coming 2.27," the Grammy-winning pop superstar wrote on Instagram post

article_Author
ANI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 03:20 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
brunomars/Instagram
Advertisement

American singer and songwriter Bruno Mars is set to make a major comeback with a new full-length album, marking his return to solo music after nearly a decade. The Grammy-winning pop superstar announced his upcoming album titled 'The Romantic' through the social media platform, generating widespread excitement among fans worldwide.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Mars confirmed the release date of the album and teased fresh music. "New music this Friday. The Romantic coming 2.27," the singer wrote, announcing that the album will be released on February 27, 2026. He also hinted that a new track from the album will be unveiled later this week.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars)

Advertisement

The announcement came shortly after Mars shared an update about the album's completion on social media. "My album is done," he wrote in a post on X, further fuelling anticipation surrounding the project.

'The Romantic' will be Bruno Mars' fourth studio album and his first solo release since '24K Magic', which was released in 2016, as per Variety/ While Mars has remained musically active over the years, his recent work largely comprised collaborations and featured appearances rather than solo albums.

Advertisement

In 2024, Bruno Mars also featured on Billboard's global No. 1 hit 'APT' with BLACKPINK singer Rose. The song emerged as a chartbuster and even won the Song of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards. Earlier in November, it earned three Grammy Award nominations.

Even throughout 2025, Mars dominated the charts with collaborations like 'Die With a Smile' - his duet with Lady Gaga. The song was one of the biggest singles of the year, finding a place in the Billboard Hot 100 for five non-consecutive weeks.

The song also became the fastest to reach a billion Spotify streams, as per Variety.

Bruno Mars' last album, '24K Magic,' was released in November 2016, bowing at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

It featured songs like '24K Magic', 'That's What I Like', and 'Finesse (Remix)' featuring Cardi B.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts