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Home / Entertainment / BTS comeback album ‘Arirang’ dominates top charts in 88 countries, sells nearly 4 million copies on day 1

BTS comeback album ‘Arirang’ dominates top charts in 88 countries, sells nearly 4 million copies on day 1

With ‘Arirang’, BTS made a full-group comeback after 4 years; lead track of the album, ‘Swim’ is dominating ‘iTunes Top Songs’ chart in 90 countries

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:00 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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BTS. Reuters file photo.
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BTS has once again taken the global music industry by storm, with their new album, ‘Arirang’.

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According to Big Hit Music, owned by Hybe Labels, the album sold around 3.98 million copies on its first day, surpassing their previous first-week sales.

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As per reports, the album has topped ‘iTunes Top Album’ chart in 88 countries including Italy, Mexico and Sweden.

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The lead track of the album, ‘Swim’ is dominating ‘iTunes Top Songs’ chart in 90 countries, including the UK, US, Germany and Japan. Its music video is trending on number 1 in 70 counties.

BTS made a full-group comeback after four years. The ultimate domination of global music charts shows the unwavering support of fans, also known as ‘BTS Army’, for the world’s biggest boy-band.

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They held their first live concert, after returning from South Korea’s two-years of mandatory military service, on Saturday at the Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The concert went live on Netflix.

The seven-member group consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook announced their comeback in January this year and released ‘Arirang’ on Friday.

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