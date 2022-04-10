Burglary at Sonam’s residence, valuables worth Rs 2.4 crore stolen…

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s residence in the national capital was burgled in February and cash, jewellery and other valuable items worth Rs 2.4 crore were stolen, it was officially learnt on Saturday. Confirming it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said a complaint was lodged two months back, on February 23, regarding theft at the residence of Harish Ahuja, the father-in-law of Sonam Kapoor, at Amrita Shergil Marg in Delhi. DCP Guguloth said the complainant had noticed about the robbery on February 11, however, reported the incident 12 days later on February 23 after which Delhi Police registered an FIR under Section 381 at the Tughlak Road police station and initiated an investigation. —IANS
