Prime Video

A young software engineer is frantically trying to find his cousin’s missing fiancée but things take a turn for the worse when her video-suicide message is discovered. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the Malayalam mystery thriller was initially released in 2020. ‘C U Soon’ has been shot on an iPhone.

The Wheel of Time

Prime Video

Season 2 of the epic fantasy saga, based on the book of the same name by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, is here. It builds upon the rich world and characters but pacing issues persist. Moiraine embarks on a quest with five young kids, driven by the belief that among them could be the rebirth of the legendary Dragon.

A day and a half

Netflix

Directed by Fares Fares, the thriller revolves around Lukas, a law enforcement officer, who follows clues to pursue Artan and Louise, engaged in a highly charged cross-country expedition. Driven by the need to reconnect with his daughter, Artan keeps Louise as a hostage. Their voyage takes one through the countryside of Sweden amidst a sweltering summer.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

JioCinema

Going strong since 2014, the fifth season of ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ is here — full of emotions, twists and drama. It takes forward the onscreen romance of Manik and Nandini, who have been been ruling the hearts of the audience. The two also have a cool hashtag #MaNan. The season will see the lead actors Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor trying to sort out their differences.