C U Soon

C U Soon


Prime Video

A young software engineer is frantically trying to find his cousin’s missing fiancée but things take a turn for the worse when her video-suicide message is discovered. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the Malayalam mystery thriller was initially released in 2020. ‘C U Soon’ has been shot on an iPhone.

The Wheel of Time

Prime Video

Season 2 of the epic fantasy saga, based on the book of the same name by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, is here. It builds upon the rich world and characters but pacing issues persist. Moiraine embarks on a quest with five young kids, driven by the belief that among them could be the rebirth of the legendary Dragon. 

A day and a half

Netflix

Directed by Fares Fares, the thriller revolves around Lukas, a law enforcement officer, who follows clues to pursue Artan and Louise, engaged in a highly charged cross-country expedition. Driven by the need to reconnect with his daughter, Artan keeps Louise as a hostage. Their voyage takes one through the countryside of Sweden amidst a sweltering summer.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

JioCinema

Going strong since 2014, the fifth season of ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ is here — full of emotions, twists and drama. It takes forward the onscreen romance of Manik and Nandini, who have been been ruling the hearts of the audience. The two also have a cool hashtag #MaNan. The season will see the lead actors Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor trying to sort out their differences.

Will fight LS elections together ‘as far as possible’: INDIA passes resolution

Will fight LS elections together ‘as far as possible’: INDIA passes resolution

Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...

Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

Rajesh Khullar appointed CPS to Haryana CM

Rajesh Khullar appointed CPS to Haryana CM

Security beefed up for summit, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

Security beefed up for summit, NSG holds aerial insertion drill


Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University Polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Panjab University Polls: From safety to amenities, students list priorities

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Elderly woman raped in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3