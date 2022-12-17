 Cameron gets his way... : The Tribune India

Cameron gets his way...

The real star of Avatar: The Way of Water is the director’s visual wizardry



Nonika Singh

It’s a bewitching world that James Cameron builds for us. Those of us who have seen the 2009 film Avatar know this surreal, spiritual world, the forest galaxy of Pandora and its principal protagonists. However, Jake Sully human turned Na'vi, now chief of the Omaticaya and love of his life Neytiri are not the only centre of attention here. As with all love stories, theirs has progressed into a family of six including two sons, a daughter and an adopted one and as the catch-line goes ‘Sullies stick together’, theirs is close knit one.  

Since one of the many pithy one-liners tells us, “The thing about happiness is it can vanish in a heartbeat,” happily ever after is about to change. Under attack from humans who want to colonise Pandora, the magical forests of Na’vi, the greedy human race along with their might use Na’vi Recombinants to get the better of Na’vis. Jake Sully in particular is on the hit-list of Colonel Miles Quaritch, now resurrected as Na’vi avatar.   

Predictably, the stage is set for a faceoff. Or, so you believe and brace yourselves for some gravity defying, mind-boggling action. It comes, but take your time and hold your breath. For in this stupendous sequel, before the battle royale commences, Cameron entraps us in the world of water with frames that are now illumined, now majestic but never ever ordinary.  

As Jake, who believes the first duty of a father is to save his family and decides to leave Pandora along with it, finds refuge among Reef people of Metkayina clan. And, thus we become privy to some stunning underwater spectacles, mounted on a scale that is as magnificent as mammoth tulkun, an intelligent and pacifistic cetacean species.  Jake’s younger son Aonung befriends one called Payakan and as they swirl through the vast expanse of waters, the first lesson on balance and co-existence with other species is served.  

But more importantly, we are in for a visual feast set underwater. Actually filmed underwater with the cast in what is called performance capture underwater, needless to say this blending of underwater filming and motion capture system is one of the highpoints and challenging aspects of the film. 

While the narrative follows a standard family drama arc, with children being held hostage, interestingly on both sides, by the time the film climaxes ‘son for a son’ acquires a new meaning.  Though the film packs familiar familial emotions in ample measure, “anything to save the family,” it’s a cinematic marvel purely for its visual extravagance.  

With production designers Dylan Cole and Ben Procter, visual effects supervisor Joe Letteri visual designer and cinematographer Russell Carpenter in tandem, we are transported to an out of this world experience which is immersive and fantastical at once.  

Despite a runtime of over three hours, the film never stops engaging you. Drama rolls over as does action, which is breathtaking as actors whizz past in supersonic speed riding magnificent creatures, executing some whistle-worthy moments. While Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their parts and so does Stephen Lang and there is Kate Winslet too in a key but relatively smaller role of Ronal, who leads the Metkayina clan with Tonowari, actors in their Na’vi and other avatars are mostly unrecognisable. But then the real star or shall we say superstar here is the way Cameron unspools visual wizardry. Musical score by Simon Franglen complements the core of the film. Yes, with Spider, a human inhabiting the same world as Na’vis and bonhomie between Reef people of Metkayina clan and Na’vi’s first family we get the message of harmony and the need to save the environment too is packed in. Fact that humans are ready to kill colossal tulkun for the age-defying elixir is telling. 

But, the film does not dwell inordinately on its messaging. The final takeaway here is not spiritual but visual. And herein Avatar The Way of Water offers an all encompassing hypnotic view. Precisely the reason not to miss the nearly $ 400 million astounding vision of its creator Cameron.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's 'uncivilised' attacks on PM Modi new low, even for Pakistan: India

2
Amritsar

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

3
Punjab

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

4
Punjab

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

5
Nation

Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi: BJP to protest against Pakistan across state capitals on December 17

6
Nation

Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to Russian President Putin

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration releases list of public holidays for 2023; check it out

8
Brand Connect

Trisha Yearwood Keto Gummies [Fake Exposed] Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies & Is ACV Burn Keto Gummies Scam Or Trusted Works?

9
Trending

Dancing to 'Patli kamariya mori' lands 4 UP women constables in trouble

10
Delhi

Delhi teacher throws Class 5 girl off first floor balcony after attacking her with scissors; MCD suspends her

Don't Miss

View All
At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Top News

Missiles rain down on Ukraine in one of Russia's largest attacks yet

Missiles rain down on Ukraine in one of Russia's largest attacks yet

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...

BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi

BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi

State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...

11-year-old boy allegedly ends his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game

11-year-old boy allegedly ends his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game

A day after, Madhya Pradesh govt creates task force to exami...

3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in over Rs 6,700-cr fraud case: CBI

3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case

4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...


Cities

View All

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Sisodia, Bains visit Tarn Taran schools

Implement minimum wages law, demand ASHA workers

Tangled Mess

Stretch Of Problems

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

Investment scam: Farmers protest in Bathinda, seek action against accused

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

MC, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in UT

Municipal Corporation, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in Chandigarh

File affidavit on EWS admissions, High Court tells Chandigarh Adviser

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients’ stay at Emergency area

Scheme for transgenders' shelter to be implemented shortly, Chandigarh tells High Court

Sippy murder case: Provide legible documents, copies of CCTV clips to accused, says Court

CBI and Delhi Police help FBI bust multimillion-dollar tech support scam

CBI and Delhi Police help FBI bust multimillion-dollar tech support scam

CNG prices in NCR go up; now to cost Rs 79 per kg in Delhi

Fire breaks out at Delhi hospital

Teacher hits girl with scissors, throws her off school building

Traffic jam on NH-48 adds to IGI airport overcrowding woes

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Latifpura issue reaches Parliament

Three more held in Nakodar murder case

Farmers’ dharna enters Day 21

SGPC panel seeks Akal Takht's intervention in Jalandhar incident

After 4 months, Ashu’s PA surrenders before VB

After 4 months, Ashu's PA surrenders before VB

Auto driver booked for violating 6-yr-old

Woman raped in moving car

Man gets 5-yr RI in snatching case

Peddler held with 500-gram opium

Manpreet meets Sidhu in Patiala jail

Manpreet Badal meets Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala jail

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

Patiala Aviation Club on DGCA's radar over safety norms' violation

Man killed in roof collapse

Colourful start to Heritage Fest